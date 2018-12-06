NIACL recruitment 2019: Apply for 312 posts

NIACL recruitment 2019: The New India Assurance company, a government of India undertaking, has advertised through an official release for 312 vacancies for the posts of officers in scale I – generalist and specialists. The registrations will be open from December 10 and close on December 26.

The recruitment exam will be conducted in two phases. Phase one will be held on January 30 and the second exam will be conducted on March 2, 2019. While the first phase will be an objective type exam and the second phase will be both objective and descriptive.

NIACL recruitment 2019: Vacancy-wise details –

Company secretary – 2

Legal – 20

Finance and accounts – 35

Generalists – 245

Out of the total posts 37, 26 and 74 seats are reserved for candidates belonging to the SC, ST and OBC respectively.

The vacancies advertised are in Hubli, Raipur and Madurai regional offices. Some candidates will be recruited in Mumbai and its suburbs, Ratnagiri, Raigad and Sindhudurg districts of Maharashtra and Goa and Gujarat. The minimum stay at the initial place of posting will be five years. Vacancies for the post of company secretary discipline is in Mumbai only.

NIACL recruitment 2019: Eligibility criteria

Education Qualification: The basic requirements vary for each post.

Company secretary: Candidates applying for the post should have a graduate or post-graduate degree in any discipline with minimum 60 per cent marks. Candidates should also have ACS/FCS certification from ICSI.

Legal: Candidates should have a graduation or post-graduation degree in law with minimum 60 per cent marks. For SC/ST/PwD candidate the minimum eligibility criteria are 55 per cent marks.

Finance and accounts: Candidates should either have an MBA in Finance/PGM in finance with minimum 60 per cent marks or be ICAI qualified chartered accountants with graduation degree with 60 per cent marks or be cost and management accountant (ICWAI) with graduation with 60 per cent marks or have M.Com degree with 60 per cent marks. In all categories, a 5 per cent relaxation of marks is given to reserved category candidates.

Age Limit: Candidates should be at least 21 years of age but not more than 30 as on December 1, 2018

Pay scale: Total remuneration of Rs.51,000 per month will be allotted to candidates placed in metropolitan centres. Other benefits such as coverage under National Pension System governed by PFRDA, gratuity, LTS, medical benefits, group personal accident insurance etc shall be as per rules.

