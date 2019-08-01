NDMA recruitment 2019: Last date to apply for senior consultant job, monthly salary Rs 1 lakh

NDMA Recruitment 2019: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) is inviting applications for the posts of senior consultant (research and knowledge management- CDRI, project and technician Support – CDRI and Communication, Outreach and collaborations-CDRI). The application process is on and the last date for the submission of online application will be August 2, 2019.

Advertising

A total of three posts will be filled by the recruitment process on a contractual basis. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the respective posts on the official website of the National Disaster Management Authority- ndma.gov.in. Candidates will be selected on a contractual basis on July 19, 2019.

Read| HP TET result 2019 declared: How to check marks online

NDMA Recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

Total Vacancies- 3 posts

Senior Consultant (Research and Knowledge Management- CDRI)- 1 post

Senior Consultant (Project and Technical Support- CDRI)- 1 post

Senior Consultant (Communication, Outreach and Collaboration- CDRI)- 1 post

Advertising

NDMA Recruitment 2019: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: For senior consultant in research and knowledge, candidates should hold a postgraduate degree in development studies, economics, disaster management, urban planning, architecture, civil/electrical/communication/mechanical engineering or other fields relevant to disaster risk management and sustainable development with strong research credentials and a minimum of five years of work experience with three years work experience in management research programs and knowledge management, relevant experience gained during PhD.

Read| UPSC Civil Services (CSE) Mains Application Form 2019 released: How to apply, eligibility, exam pattern

For the post of senior consultant in the project and technical support, candidates should have a postgraduation degree in project management, civil engineering, architecture, urban development, planning, disaster management geography, environment engineering or other relevant to infrastructure industries or disaster risk reduction with the work experience of minimum five years in which three years of work experience should be from managing international project.

For senior consultant (communication, outreach and collaboration- CDRI), candidates should hold postgraduation degree in mass communication/PG diploma in communication or any other equivalent degree relevant to public communications and advocacy with minimum five years of work experience and three years in developing and running communication portfolios for an internationally reputed organization.

Read| MHRD recruitment 2019: Vacancies for four posts in DAE, salary up to Rs 67,000

Age limit: The upper age limit for three posts of senior consultant will be 65 years.

NDMA Recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Candidates can visit the official website of NDMA- ndma.gov.in

Step 2: Candidates have send their bio-data in prescribed proforma, which will be available on NDMA official web site

Step 3: Along with the biodata candidates have to submit their educational qualification

NDMA Recruitment 2019: Payscale

Candidates for all the three categories of senior consultant (Research and Knowledge Development- CDRI, Project and Technical Support- CDRI and Communication, Outreach and Collaboration- CDRI) will be recruited under the monthly consolidated salary of Rs.1,00,000.

For all latest Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.