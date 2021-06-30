UPSC NDA I 2021 result declared, know SSB process here

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) today declared the NDA 1 result 2021. The result has been announced at the official website — upsc.gov.in. The NDA result has been released as a PDF and it consists of the name and roll numbers of the selected candidates. These candidates will now have to proceed with the Services Selection Board (SSB) interview rounds.

The NDA exam is held twice a year. Candidates who have not qualified can apply for NDA 2. The second exam of NDA is due to be held on November 14, 2021.

Read | UPSC NDA Result 2021: Preparation guide for SSB, books to read



The candidates who have passed the NDA (1) 2021 written exam, will now have to appear for the SSB interview rounds. The final selection of the students for admission in NDA will be based on the result of the written test and SSB rounds.

All the candidates who have successfully qualified in the written examination are required to register themselves online on the Directorate General of Recruiting website joinindianarmy.nic.in, with the same email ID as provided to UPSC while filling UPSC online application. Candidates must ensure that their e-mail IDs given in their online applications are valid and active.

The candidates would then be allotted Selection Centres and dates for the SSB interview which shall be communicated on the registered email ID and via joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Also, the candidates who will be appearing for the SSB interview for the first time will be eligible for AC III-tier to and fro railway fare or bus fare.

Usually, the SSB interview process takes a total of 5 days. Candidates are not only needed to appear for the interview, but the SSB interview process includes many activities that need the candidates to be mentally and physically fit. There are 2 stages of SSB interview stage I and stage II. Only those candidates who clear stage I are permitted to appear for stage II.

The stage includes tests like Officer Intelligence Rating (OIR) tests and Picture Perception Description Test (PP&DT). Candidates get to proceed to other days of SSB only if they survive stage 1. This is done on the first day of the SSB interview.

In the rest of the 4 days, stage II is held. It comprises Interview, Group Testing Officer Tasks, Psychology Tests, and the Conference. The personality of a candidate is assessed by three different assessors namely the Interviewing Officer (IO), Group Testing Officer (GTO) and the Psychologist.

Read | Complete strategy to revise UPSC Civil Services prelims exam syllabus in four months



The mark sheets of the candidates are uploaded on the Commission’s website within 15 days from the date of publication of the final result, that is after concluding SSB Interview. The mark sheet will be available for access for 30 days from the date of upload.

The Union Public Service Commission conducts the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy examination 2021. To be eligible to apply for the same, the candidate must have passed or appeared in 10+2 examination. Selection is done in two stages – written and interview round. Candidates must fulfil the eligibility criteria prescribed by the UPSC Commission.