UPSC NDA 2020: Important dates, vacancy and eligibility

A common entrance test is scheduled to be held for NDA 1 and NDA 2 admissions on September 6 A common entrance test is scheduled to be held for NDA 1 and NDA 2 admissions on September 6

The year 2020 has been a nightmare for young aspirants with the entire academic fraternity of the nation witnessing government recruitment and other competitive exams postponed. The Union Public Service Commission went a step further to call for a common entrance test for both the sessions of NDA — 1 and 2. This year, a common NDA 2020 exam is scheduled to be held for both sessions.

After conducting the application process for NDA 1 in January 2020, the UPSC was pushed to postpone the exam date due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in the country. In due course of time, the entrance exam still remained postponed until recently. The commission announced earlier on June 5, that a common entrance exam would be held this year for both the NDA 1 and NDA 2. Soon after, UPSC also released the official advertisement of NDA 2 on June 16, 2020. The application process for NDA 2 concluded on July 6, 2020. Following afterwards, the UPSC will also allow candidates to withdraw their applications for NDA 2, on and from July 13 to July 19.

A common entrance test is scheduled to be held for NDA 1 and NDA 2 admissions on September 6. UPSC made this announcement through the revised timetable of examinations/recruitment tests that came out on the official website on June 5. Unlike any previous instances, the exam for admission to both sessions will be held as a common entrance test. Till date, the commission has been conducting separate entrance exams for NDA 1 and NDA 2 recruitments. However, this year has been an exception and although the syllabus of both sessions remains the same, the exam is scheduled to be conducted on the same day as a common test for all applicants.

UPSC has indicated that NDA 1 applicants will be screened to fill up 418 vacancies while NDA 2 applicants will be screened to fill up 413 vacancies. These vacancies are in the three Indian Defense Academies for Army, Navy and Air Force which will be filled up by those candidates who are shortlisted through the entrance test and SSB interview. Although a common test is being conducted, NDA 1 qualifiers are to be considered for the 418 vacancies advertised through the NDA 1 advertisement. Similarly, NDA 2 vacancies will be filled up by qualifiers of NDA 2 only.

The eligibility conditions for NDA admissions have remained unchanged. Candidates are required to have passed class 12th final examination in order to appear for the NDA exam. This is the minimum educational qualifications required to apply for the NDA admissions. However, the educational qualification is just one aspect of the complete eligibility conditions. There are restrictions upon the minimum and maximum age of candidates to apply for the NDA admission exam.

In order to apply for NDA 1, candidates must not be born earlier than July 2, 2001 and later than July 1, 2004. On the other hand, in order to apply for NDA 2, applicants must not be born earlier than January 2, 2002 and not later than January 1, 2005. This means that the minimum age of an NDA applicant must be 16 years while the maximum permissible age is 19 years as on the date of application.

In addition to the aforementioned eligibility conditions, candidates are also required to be male and unmarried. One must also be an Indian citizen in order to apply for NDA 2020. Lastly, the Commission has specified the minimum physical requirements and medical fitness standards for applicants. It goes without saying that only those candidates, who are found eligible based on the information furnished in application forms, are entitled to be issued the admit cards.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.