NCRTC recruitment 2019: Vacancies for over 100 posts, check eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, other details

NCRTC recruitment 2019: National Capital Region Transport Corporation Limited (NCRTC) has advertised for various vacant posts. There are over 100 vacant posts available and the candidates need to apply through the official website ncrtc.in.

Advertising

The applicants who want to apply for the posts are desired to be a graduate with a minimum experience of 10 years. The experience and qualification are different for various posts.

Vacancy details:

Post wise vacancy details

General Manager/ Chief Project Manager: 3

Group General Manager/ Chief Project Manager: 2

Additional general manager/ senior deputy general manager: 12

Manager/ Assistant Manager: 22

Engineering Associate/ Junior Engineer: 44

Surveyor: 4

Engineering Associate/ Autocad: 5

Group General Manager: 1

Group General Manager/ Telecom: 1

Additional General Manager/ Senior Deputy General Manager: 3

Manager/ Assistant Manager (S&T): 4

Assistant Manager/ Senior Executive: 1.

For post wise details on educational qualifications, please check the official notification.

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualification:

The candidates need to possess a minimum gradution certificate with a minimum 5 to 20 years of experience.

For details on educational qualification, please check the official notification.

Age Limit:

The age limit varies according to post. For the group general manager, the age of the candidates should be less than 55 years of age.

How to apply:

The candidates need to apply through the official website, ncrtc.in within 15 days from the release of recruitment notification.

Advertising

Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.