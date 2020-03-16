NCL operator trainee recruitment: Apply for 307 posts for 10th pass, salary over Rs 30,000

NCIL operator traininee recruitment 2020: Apply at nclcil.in (Representational image) NCIL operator traininee recruitment 2020: Apply at nclcil.in (Representational image)

NCL operator trainee recruitment 2020: The Northern Coalfields Limited, Uttar Pradesh has invited applications for several operator level posts at its official website. The application process has begun today – March 16 and will conclude on March 30. Interested candidates can apply at the official website, nclcil.in

A total of 307 posts are to be filled through this recruitment process. After getting selected candidates will have to serve a training period of three years after which they will be hired at C or D category.

NCL operator trainee recruitment 2020: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website nclcil.in

Step 2: Click on ‘recruitment’ under ‘career’

Step 3: Click on ‘click here to apply for various posts’

Step 4: Read the instructions, click on proceed

Step 5: Register using details and verify

Step 6: Fill form, upload images

Step 7: Make payment, submit

NCL operator trainee recruitment 2020: Fee

Applicants will have to pay a fee of Rs 500. Those belonging to reserved category are exempted from paying any fee.

NCL operator trainee recruitment 2020: Eligibility

Education: Candidates shall have secured a minimum of 55 per cent marks in matriculation are eligible to apply. For OBC category candidates, the cut-off is 50 per cent and for SC, ST it is 45 per cent. Candidates having degree through distance learning/ part-time or their equivalent will not be considered, as per the official notification.

Age: Applicant should be at least 18 years old to be eligible to apply. The upper age limit is capped at 30 years. For reserved category candidates it is relaxed as per rules. As will be calculated as on march 3, 2020.

NCL operator trainee recruitment 2020: Salary

The minimum salary for category I is Rs 1,011.27 per day while for category II and III it is Rs 1034.04 and Rs 11065.55 per day, respectively. This is the basic salary and other allowances including DA, attendance bonus, special allowance, HRA, Transport subsidy etc will be applicable.

