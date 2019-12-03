NCDRC UDC exam results 2019 declared, call letter for typing test available to download

Along with releasing the results of the written test of candidates, the board has also released the call letter for typing skill test for the same posts. (Representational Image) Along with releasing the results of the written test of candidates, the board has also released the call letter for typing skill test for the same posts. (Representational Image)

NCDRC UDC written exam results 2019: National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has declared the results of the written exam of Upper Division Clerk group ‘C’ posts. Candidates who appeared for the recruitment test can check their results from the official website-ncdrc.nic.in

Along with releasing the results of the written test of candidates, the board has also released the call letter for typing skill test for the same posts. Candidates will require to enter their roll number, date of birth and email ID to download their admit cards.

NCDRC UDC written exam results 2019: Steps to check results

Step 1: Visit the official website-ncdrc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says, ‘Jobs direct recruitment’

Step 3: On the page that opens, click on the link of results.

Step 4: You will be redirected to a new webpage.

Step 5: Enter the details required and click on submit.

Step 6: The results will be displayed on the screen. Check the results and download for future reference.

The typing test will require a speed of 35 words per minute in English or 30 words per minute in Hindi on computer. It will be followed by a descriptive test, that will consist of comprehension passage, precise writing and essay writing.

For all latest Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs and SSC Jobs log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd