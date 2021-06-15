NBEMS recruitment 2021: Application process for 42 administrative posts to begin soon

Candidates for all posts must be above the age of 18 and below the age of 27 on the date applications will be closed. (Photo: pixabay.com)

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has invited applications on 42 administrative posts. Interested and eligible candidates may apply on the official website- natboard.edu.in from June 15. The last date to apply is August 14.

Candidates from the unreserved and OBC category must pay the exam fees else the candidate’s application will not be considered. Female candidates and those belonging to the SC/ ST/ PwD category are exempted from payment.

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details

Total vacancies: 42

Eligibility criteria

Candidates for all posts must be above the age of 18 and below the age of 27 on the date applications will be closed (August 14). The NBE allows relaxations for the upper age limit for certain communities and groups. Candidates may find details about the same on the official website.

Senior assistant (8 vacancies): The candidate must possess a graduation degree from a recognised university/board. The candidate must also be able to clear the examination prescribed by the NBEMS.

Junior assistant (30 vacancies): The candidate must have passed the senior secondary examination from a recognised board/university recognised by central/ state govt/ UT administration/ education authority. The candidate must be proficient in the use of computers and basic software packages such as windows/ network operating system/ LAN architecture. The candidate must also be able to clear the examination prescribed by the NBEMS.

Junior accountant (4 vacancies): The candidate must have a bachelor’s degree with maths and statistics/ a degree in commerce from a recognized university. The candidate must also be able to clear the examination prescribed by the NBEMS.

The selection process entails two stages — a Computer-Based Test (CBT) followed by a computer knowledge/skill test. The CBT will be conducted for 180 minutes and will consist of 200 objective-type questions. For every incorrect answer, the candidate will lose 0.25 marks. The computer knowledge/skill test will be for 100 marks and will be conducted for a duration of 75 minutes. Candidates will be given a text of 500 words in English and will be required to reproduce the same on the computer in 15 minutes.

Candidates will not be allowed into the examination center without their admit card, which they may download and print from the website- natboard.edu.in, when they are made available.

Candidates may find details about the application process, examinations, and other relevant information on the NBEMS website.