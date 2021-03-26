NBCC recruitment 2021: Application date, eligibility and other details

National Building Construction Corporation (NBCC) has invited applications for the post of Site Inspector (Civil) ally for a period of two years. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at http://www.nbccindia.com.

The application process began on March 25, 2021. The last date for filing the application form and fee submission is April 14, 2021.

How to apply for NBCC recruitment 2021

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Fill the registration form with the necessary details.

Step 3: Upload scanned copy of Photo, Signature, and Certificates.

Step 4: Make payment.

Step 5: Confirm and download the application, take a printout for further references.

NBCC Recruitment 2021: Educational Qualification

Site Inspector (Civil): Three years full-time Diploma in Civil Engineering from any government recognised university or institute with 60% aggregate marks. SC, ST & PwBD category candidates having a minimum of 55% aggregate marks are eligible to apply.

Experiences: A minimum of 4 years of experience in the field of PMC/EPC/Real Estate/Infrastructure is required.

Site Inspector (Electrical): Candidate must have 3 years full-time Diploma in Electrical Engineering from a government recognised university or institute with 60% aggregate marks. SC, ST & PwBD category candidates having a minimum of 55% aggregate marks are eligible to apply.

Experience: Minimum 4 years of experience is required. The candidate must have experience in planning and execution of a wide range of electrical engineering projects. Candidates with proficiency in computer technology will be preferred.

NBCC Recruitment 2021: Remunerations

Rs 31,000 per month for the post of Site Inspector (Civil/Electrical), along with Annual PLI, Medical reimbursement of Rs 6,000 per annum, CUG SIM facility, PF/Gratuity, etc. as per company rules.