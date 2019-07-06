NBARD grade A, grade B recruitment 2019 Mains exam date released: Check exam pattern, salary

NBARD grade A, grade B recruitment Main exam date: The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) will conduct the online main exam for the assistant manager grade A post on July 27 and for a manager in grade B on July 28, 2019, according to the latest notification by the NABARD.

A total of 8 vacancies are on offer for the post of Manager and 79 vacancies are for the post of assistant manager. Thus, a total of 87 posts are to be filled through this recruitment process. Those who have cleared for the Mains exams are eligible for the Mains test.

NBARD grade A, grade B recruitment Main: Exam pattern

Grade B

Grade A

After clearing the Mains exam, candidates will be shortlisted for interview round. The interview round consists of 40 marks. The final merit list will consist of marks obtained in Mains and interview round. The preliminary round is only qualifying in nature.

NBARD grade A, grade B recruitment Main: Salary

Candidates selected for the grade A will get a monthly salary at Rs 60,000 and for group B candidates, the gross monthly salary will be Rs 73,600.

