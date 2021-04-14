Nawanshahr girl tops UP civil services exam

A girl from Punjab’s Nawanshahr has topped the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) exam in her second attempt.

Sanchita Sharma, who had done BE (Chemical Engineering) and MBA from Punjab University, Chandigarh, has been preparing for the UPSC exam at Jamia Millia Islamia Residential Coaching Centre since 2016. In the meantime, she had also applied for UP civil services exam.

Her father Chander Shekhar is a pharmacist in Jan Aushadhi Kendra, while her mother Jyoti Sharma is a Home Science lecturer.

“I am really thankful to my parents, my siblings for their consistent support and cooperation. Now I am looking forward to serving the nation and the society,” she said.

Sanchita’s parents said that she was a determined girl with strong conviction.

She completed her schooling from KC Public School and Shivalik Public School, and then shifted to Chandigarh from where she completed her Class 11 and 12 with non-medical and then she got selected for the dual degree programme (BE and MBA).

She has already taken her mains thrice for UPSC exam.