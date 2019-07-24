Navy to conduct computer-based exam INET for recruitment of sailors in September

The Indian Navy will conduct a computer-based examination for recruitment of sailors in September. The applicants can visit the official website to download application form, once released. The Navy said in a statement said that unmarried men born between April 1, 2000 and March 31, 2003 will be eligible to apply for the Indian Navy Entrance Test (INET).

Advertising

“Candidates need to have passed Class X. Matriculate recruit entry sailors serve in the Indian Navy as chefs, stewards and hygienists,” the statement said. Online applications will be accepted through http://www.joinindiannavy.gov.in, it said.

There is no other website or app for registration. “On completion of INET, short-listed candidates will be called for the next phase of selection, i.e., physical fitness test and preliminary medical examination. On completion of this phase, a merit list shall be published and successful candidates will be called for enrolment at the training establishment, INS Chilka in Odisha,” the statement said.

Video | These 24 Villages In Haryana Plan To Do Away With Surnames

Advertising

Enrolment in the Indian Navy shall be subject to candidates successfully passing in the Final Enrolment Medical Examination at INS Chilka. Training will commence on April 2020. For details on eligibility and medical standards, please visit http://www.joinindiannavy.gov.in.

Candidates may also choose to visit any common service centre and receive assistance in filling-up the online application. A nominal fee of Rs 60 (plus GST) will be charged for this service. An examination fee will be required to be paid online while submitting the online application.