Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti recruitment exam dates released, check now

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti recruitment test 2019: Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has released the recruitment examination schedule for the post of Assistant Commissioner, PGT, TGT, other posts. The written examination will be conducted from September 16 to 20, 2019.

The admit card will be released soon. The candidates can download the admit card through the official website- navodaya.gov.in.

NVS TGT, PGT, LDC, recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

Total – 2370

Assistant Commissioner – 5

PGT – 430

TGT – 1154

Miscellaneous category – 564

Female staff nurse – 55

Legal Assistant – 1

Catering Assistant – 26

LDC – 135.

The recruitment for the post of assistant commissioner, postgraduate teachers (PGT), trained graduate teachers (TGT), miscellaneous category teachers, legal assistant, female staff nurse, category assistant and lower division clerk will be filed in Jawahar Navidaya Vidyalays (JNVs) located across India. The selected candidates will get a pay scale upto Rs 2,09,200.

NVS TGT, PGT, LDC, recruitment 2019: Pay scale

Assistant commissioner – Rs 78,800 to Rs 2,09,200

PGT – Rs 47,600 – Rs 1,51,100

TGT – Rs 44,900 – Rs 1,42,400

Legal assistant – Rs 35,400 – Rs 1,12,400

Catering assistant – Rs 25,500 – Rs 81,100

LDC – Rs 19,900 – Rs 63,200.

