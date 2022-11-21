scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 22, 2022

NVS TGT recruitment 2022: CBT exam schedule released

Candidates can check the schedule at the official website– navodaya.gov.in. The tests will begin from November 28 to 30.

The admit card for the test will be available from November 25 (Express Photo by Jasbir Malhi/ Representative Image)

The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti recently issued the schedule of direct recruitment drive, special recruitment drive for various teaching posts for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas in the North Eastern region and limited departmental examination/ limited departmental competitive examination 2022-23. Candidates can check the schedule at the official website– navodaya.gov.in.

A computer based test (CBT) will be conducted for the aforementioned posts. For the Direct recruitment drive 2022-23 the test for the post of TGT will be conducted on November 29 from 9 am to 12 pm and 2 pm to 5 pm. And, for the miscellaneous category of teachers, the exam will be conducted on November 30 from 9 am to 12 pm.

For the Special Recruitment drive for JNVs in North Eastern region, the test for TGT will be conducted on November 28 from 9 am to 12 pm and for miscellaneous category of teachers, the test will be held on November 30 during 2 pm to 5 pm.

The limited departmental examination for PGT will be held on November 28 from 2 pm to 5 pm.

The admit card for the test will be available from November 25, till then, the candidates can login to the portal and check the exam city and date of exam. The hall ticket will have the exact address of the centre, shift timings and other important details.

The Direct Recruitment Drive, Special Recruitment Drive for the posts of PGT and principals and Limited Departmental Competitive Exam for posts of vice principal and principals are postponed due to administrative exigencies and the dates will be notified in due course of time. Candidates are advised to check the official website regularly.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 21-11-2022 at 11:57:52 pm
