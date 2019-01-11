Navodaya Vidyalaya teacher recruitment 2019: Apply for 249 posts, check details

NVS recruitment 2019: The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has advertised for recruitment at several posts including principal, postgraduate teacher (PGT), assistant commissioner (administration), assistant and computer operator in NVC headquarter and regional offices. A total of 249 vacancies are open for recruitment. Candidates can apply on the official website, navodaya.gov.in soon. The application process is set to start soon.

Majority of vacancies being notified are in North East Region, selected candidates are likely to be posted in North East Region and at hard station on initial posting on recruitment and request for change of region will not be entertained under any circumstances what so ever, states the official notification.

NVS recruitment 2019: Post-wise detail

Total – 249

Principal – 25

Assistant commissioner (administration) group A – 3

Assistant group C – 3

PGTs – 218

NVS recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, navodaya.gov.in

Step 2: Scroll down to reach ‘student corner’ and click on admissions

Step 3: A new page will open, click on ‘advertisement/vacancies’ under ‘recruitment’ section in the top bar

Step 4: Click on the application link

Step 5: Start filling the form

The application link has not yet been activated on the website and is expected to be uploaded soon.

