National Technical Teacher Training (NITTT) 2022 exam dates announced; check schedule

The National Testing Agency has announced the exam dates for National Initiative for Technical Teachers Training (NITTT) exam 2022. The exam will be conducted on July 2, 3, 9 and 10. Candidates can check the entire schedule at the official website – nta.ac.in or nittt.ac.in

The admit card was released on June 27. The exam will be conducted in two shifts. The morning shift will be conducted from 10 am to 1 pm and the afternoon shift will be held from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

The test will comprise of 100 multiple choice questions which has to be attempted in three hours. The exam wil be administered in remote proctored mode. Candidates are not required to visit any exam centre for appearing in the exam. They can take the exam from their location on their laptops/PCs.

To help candidates understand the exam pattern, NTA will release a mock test on June 30 which will remain available from 10 am to 5 pm

National Initiative for Technical Teachers Training (NITTT) is a Scheme initiated by AICTE and MoE to provide training for teachers working in AICTE-approved Technical Institutions. An Inductee Teacher has to undergo online training of eight modules in the first phase of training. The