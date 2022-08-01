National Initiative for Technical Teachers Training 2022 result declared; how to check

August 1, 2022 12:07:15 pm
NITTT result 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the result for National Initiative for Technical Teachers Training (NITTT) exam 2022. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check their result at nittt.ac.in
NITTT 2022 was conducted on July 2,3,9 and 10 in remote proctored online mode. Candidates can log into the above-mentioned website using their application number and date of birth, download and print their respective score cards.
NITTT 2022 result: How to check
Step 1: Visit the official website – nittt.ac.in
Step 2: Click on the score card link
Step 3: Enter required information
Step 4: Click on submit to access the score card
As per the official notice, a total of 13,459 candidates had registered for the eight modules out of which 12,663 candidates appeared for the exam. The Module Completion Certificate will be issued by NITTT in due course.
National Initiative for Technical Teachers Training (NITTT) is a scheme initiated by AICTE and MoE to provide training for teachers working in AICTE-approved Technical Institutions. An inductee teacher has to undergo online training of eight modules in the first phase of training.
