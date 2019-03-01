National Highway NHIDCL recruitment 2019: Various vacancies available, apply now

NHIDCL recruitment 2019: National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) has released a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for the posts of Director, Assistant Professor, various vacancies. There are around 28 vacant posts, and the candidates can apply through the official website, nhidcl.com. The last date to apply is March 15, 2019.

The selected candidates for the vacant posts will get a pay scale as recommended by the seventh pay commission. The candidates’ salary will be between Rs 15,600 to 39,100 with an additional grade pay of Rs 7,600 per month.

The candidates should possess a degree in Civil Engineering from a recognised university or institute. The applicants are preferred to hold the analaogous posts on a regular basis with minimum three years of experience

Vacancy details:

Total vacancies: 28

Name of the post:

Deputy General Manager

Eligibility criteria:

Age Limit: The age of the candidates should be less than 55 years of age. The reserve category candidates will get relaxation as per official notification. For details on age limit, please check the official notification.

NHIDCL recruitment 2019: Important dates

Commencement of online application: February 23

Last date to apply online: March 15, 2019.

How to apply: The candidates need to download the application form from the official website, and the duly filled application form need to reach to “Director, National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited, PTI Building, Parliament Street, New Delhi- 110001.”

