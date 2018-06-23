NHM UP Recruitment 2018: Apply for 2,390 Manager, Surgeon, Psychologist and other posts, check details

NRHM UP Recruitment 2018: The registration for the same started from June 18. The registration for the same started from June 18.

NRHM UP Recruitment 2018: The National Rural Health Mission (NHM), Uttar Pradesh has released a recruitment notification inviting candidates to apply for over 2,000 various positions in various departments. Posts offered include that of Block Manager, Pathologist, Dental Surgeon, Nutritionist, Psychologist, Nurse, Social Worker, Counsellor, Accountant etc. The registration for the same started from June 18 and the last date for submission of application is July 18 (11:59 pm). A written test will be conducted for selection to these posts, the date of which will be notified later.

Vacancy details

Total posts: 2390

Designation

Block Account Manager: 57

Block Community Process Manager: 4

Block Programme Manager: 55

Blood Bank Services: 4

Pathologist: 5

Nutritionist/Feeding Demonstrator: 6

Dental Surgeon: 22

Ayush MO: 71

Case Registry Assistant: 13

Clinical Psychologist: 1

Consultant Psychologist: 7

Monitoring and Evaluation Officer: 12

Psychiatric Nurse: 2

Psychiatric Social Worker: 4

Ward Assistant/Orderly: 3

Dental Assistant: 4

Dental Hygienist: 4

Dental Surgeon: 3

Eye Donation Counsellor: 1

Eye Surgeon: 4

Ophthalmic Assistant: 1

District Programme Coordinator: 54

Epidemiologist/District Programme Officer: 46

Finance cum Logistic Consultant: 26

General Physician – CCU Specialist Cardiology: 4

Physiotherapist: 20

Counsellor: 85

General Physician: 67

Consultant Medicine: 48

Physiotherapist: 14

Rehabilitation Worker: 29

Multi Task Worker: 6

Palliative Care Physician: 7

Audiologist: 19

Audiometric Assistant: 12

ENT Surgeon: 1

Instructor for young hearing impaired children: 14

District Consultant: 42

Psychologist/Counsellor: 35

Social Worker: 35

Care Registry Assistant: 30

Clinical Psychologist: 30

Community Level Psychologist: 300

Community Nurse: 30

Consultant Psychiatrist: 30

Monitoring and Evaluation Officer: 30

Psychiatric Nurse: 30

Psychiatric Social Worker: 30

Ward Assistant: 30

Data Manager: 1

Medical Officer: 58

State Consultant (AES/JE): 1

District Data Manager: 5

Epidemiologist: 5

District Leprosy Consultant: 8

Paramedical Worker: 64

Physiotherapist: 5

District VBD Consultant: 3

Accountant: 4

Accountant STDC: 1

Consultant RTPMU: 2

Counsellor DRTB Centre: 3

District PMDT/TB HIV Coordinator: 6

District PPM: 5

District Programme Coordinator: 5

DRTB Center SA: 1

SPUTUM Microscopist: 9

Statistical Assistant: 1

STLS-Senior Tuberculosis Laboratory Supervisor: 18

STS-Senior Treatment Supervisor: 107

Tuberculosis Health Visitor-TBHV: 33

Pharmacist: 54

Physician (UCHC): 8

Radiologist (UCHC): 8

Nursing Faculty: 27

Data Entry Operator cum Programme Asst: 3

Risk Manager: 5

X-Ray Technician: 12

MO Ayush (Female): 247

MO Ayush (male): 95

Paramedics-Pharmacist: 121

Audiologist: 2

Dental Technician: 2

Early Interventionist-SPL Educator: 2

Medical Officer Dental: 2

MO-MBBS: 2

Optometrist: 2

Pediatrician: 2

Physiotherapist: 2

Psychologist: 2

Social Worker: 2

AFHS Counsellor: 52

District Cold Chain Handler: 6

Eligibility Criteria

Educational qualification: The aspirants should be holding relevant graduation/post graduation degree/certificate/diploma etc along with experience. Click here for an in-depth detail regarding post-wise educational qualification.

Selection procedure

The selection will be done on the basis of a written test or an interview.

How to apply

Interested lot can do so at the official website — upnrhm.gov.in

