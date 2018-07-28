NGT recruitment 2018: 50 vacancies, apply for Registrar, Private Secretary jobs at greentribunal.gov.in

National Green Tribunal recruitment 2018: All the candidates who are willing to apply can do so through the official website, greentribunal.gov.in on or before August 31. National Green Tribunal recruitment 2018: All the candidates who are willing to apply can do so through the official website, greentribunal.gov.in on or before August 31.

National Green Tribunal recruitment 2018: National Green Tribunal (NGT) has released a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for the posts of Registrar, Private Secretary. All the candidates who are willing to apply can do so through the official website, greentribunal.gov.in on or before August 31. The candidates need to possess Bachelor’s degree from a recognised board or university to apply for the above posts.

Vacancy details:

Total posts: 50

Name of the post: Registrar, Private Secretary

Post wise vacancy details

Registrar: 5

Deputy Registrar: 3

Principal Private Secretary: 1

Accounts Officer: 1

Hindi Officer: 1

Private Secretary: 19

Section Officer: 8

Senior Accountant: 3

Stenographer Grade-I: 9

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualification:

The candidates should possess a Bachelor’s degree from a recognised Board/ University.

Age limit:

The upper age limit of the candidates must not exceed 56 years. For details on age relaxation, please check the official notification.

Pay scale:

Post wise pay scale:

Registrar: The candidates will be in the pay scale between Rs 15,600 to 39,100 with an additional grade pay of Rs 7,600 per month.

Deputy Registrar: The candidates will get a salary between Rs 15,600 to Rs 39,100 with an additional grade pay of Rs 6,600 per month.

Principal Private Secretary: The candidates will be in the salary package between Rs 9,300 to 34,800 with an additional grade pay of Rs 4,600 per month.

Accounts Officer: The candidates will get a remuneration between Rs 9,300 to 34,800 with an additional grade pay of Rs 4,600 per month.

Hindi Officer: The candidates will get a salary package of Rs 9,300 to 34,800 with an additional grade pay of Rs 4,800 per month.

Private Secretary, Section Officer: A salary package of Rs 9,300 to 34,800 with an additional grade pay of Rs 4,200 per month will be offered to the selected candidates.

Stenographer Grade-I: The selected candidates will get a remuneration between Rs 5,200 to 20,200 with an additional grade pay of Rs 2,400 per month.

Selection procedure:

The candidates will be selected on the basis of performance in interview.

Place of interview:

The registrar general, National Green Tribunal

Faridkot House, Copernicus Marg,

New Delhi-110001

How to apply:

The candidates may apply through the official website greentribunal.gov.in on or before August 31.

