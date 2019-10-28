National Fertilizers Limited recruitment 2019: Vacancies for 23 Manager, Senior Manager positions, check details

National Fertilizers Limited recruitment 2019: National Fertilizers Limited, a government of India undertaking released vacancies for various positions. There are 24 vacancies, and the candidates can apply through the official website- nationalfertilizers.com.

The vacancies are for the positions of Senior Chemist, Manager, Senior Manager, Transportation Officer, Medical Officer (Medicine), Medical Officer (Paediatrics), Medical Officer (ENT), Medical Officer (Dental).

The candidates need to possess Master’s degree in Chemistry (M.Sc Chemistry), and MBBS, BDS degrees with experience as per jobs.

Vacancy details:

Total vacancies: 24

Post wise vacancy details:

Senior Chemist: 6

Manager: 2

Senior Manager: 3

Transportation Officer: 5

Medical Officer (Medicine): 3

Medical Officer (Pediatrics): 2

Medical Officer (ENT): 1

Medical Officer (Dental): 2

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualification:

The candidates need to possess a minimum Masters in Science (M.Sc) in Chemistry or a MBBS degree. A minimum work experience of 5 to 6 months are required to apply for the posts.

Age Limit:

The upper age limit of the candidates for the posts of Manager, Senior Manager is 45 years. Meanwhile, 30 years for the posts of Senior Chemist, Medical Officer.

Pay scale:

The candidates will get a pay scale as per the recommendations of 6th/ 7th pay commission.

National Fertilizers Limited recruitment 2019: Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website- nationalfertilizers.com

Step 2: Click on the download application form

Step 3: Enter the required details- name, date of birth, educational qualifications, address proofs, other details

Step 4: Upload your current pictures

Step 5: Once the application process completes, download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The candidates can apply through the official website- nationalfertilizers.com on or before November 9, 2019.

