NALCO recruitment through GATE 2020: Apply for 120 posts, salary Rs 15.73 lakh

NALCO recruitment through GATE 2020: A Navratna PSU, NALCO has invited applications for a total of 120 vacancies to be filled those who qualified Graduate Aptitude Test for Engineering (GATE) 2020. Candidates will be hired at the post of graduate engineer trainees (GETs). They will be shortlisted based on their GATE score. Selected aspirants will have to undergo a year-long training.

The application process is on and will continue till April 9, 5:30 pm. Interested and eligible can apply at nalcoindia.com. Candidates will have to sign a bond of Rs 3 lakh or Rs 4 lakh for training imparted abroad on a Rs 1,500 stamp paper. The candidates will have to serve the company for four years after successful completion of one year.

NALCO recruitment through GATE 2020: Eligibility

Education: A full time regular bachelor’s degree with at least 65 per cent marks; for reserved category candidates the cut-off is 55 per cent. Applicant should have cleared GATE as well.

Age: The upper age limit is capped at 30 years. The age will be calculated as on March 20, 2020.

NALCO recruitment through GATE 2020: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, nalcoindia.com

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the menu at extreme right, click on careers

Step 3: Click on apply online under ‘recruitment through GATE’ advertisement

Step 4: Register using details and verify

Step 5: Fill form, make payment

NALCO recruitment through GATE 2020: Fee

An application fee of Rs 500 will be applicable, for reserved category candidates the fee is Rs 100.

NALCO recruitment through GATE 2020: Salary

During the one year training period, candidates will be paid in the scale of Rs 40,000 to Rs 1,40,000 On completion of training period the basic salary will be up to Rs 1,80,000. Selected candidates will also get allowances including DA, HRA, medical facility etc. The total CTC will be Rs 10.52 lakh per annum during training and Rs 15.73 LPA after one year.

