NABARD releases vacancies for Assistant Manager posts, check details

NABARD recruitment 2020: The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) released the notification for the recruitment of the posts of Assistant Manager. There are 154 vacant posts, and the candidates can apply through the website- nabard.org.

The application process will begin today, and the candidates can register through the official website till February 3, 2020.

NABARD recruitment 2020: Vacancy details

Total vacancies: 154

Assistant Manager: 150

Assistant Manager (P & SS): 4

Post wise vacancy details

General: 69

General Agriculture: 4

Agriculture Engineering: 3

Food/ Dairy Processing: 3

Land Development – Soil Science: 3

Environmental Engg/Sciences: 4

Agriculture Marketing/Agri business Management: 2

Geo Informatics: 2

Agriculture Economics/ Economics: 2

Information Technology: 12

Chartered Accountant: 8

Company Secretary: 3

Finance: 16

Human Resource Management: 3

Statistics: 2

Assistant Manager ( Rajbhasa): 8

Assistant Manager (Legal): 3

Assistant Manager (P&SS): 4

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualifications:

The candidates need to hold a Bachelor’s degree with minimum 60 per cent marks. For post wise details on educational qualifications, please check the notification.

Age limit: The upper age limit of the candidates should not be more than 40 years. The minimum age limit of the candidates should not be less than 25 years.

The reserved category candidates will get the age relaxation as mentioned in the official notification.

Selection process:

Assistant Manager

The candidates will be selected on the basis of written test and interview. The preliminary examination will be conducted on February 25, 2020.

AM (P&SS)

The candidates will be selected on the basis of interview. “The Bank reserves the right to raise the minimum experience in order to restrict the number of candidates to be called for Interview commensurate with the number of vacancies,” read the notification.

Pay scale:

The selected candidates will draw a basic salary of Rs 28,150 per month. The maximum emoluments will be Rs 55,600.

Application fee:

The candidates belong to general category need to pay an application fee of Rs 750, while the reserve category candidates (SC/ST) have to pay an application fee of Rs 100.

How to apply: The candidates can apply through the website- nabard.org. The last date to apply online is February 3, 2020.

