NABARD Recruitment 2022: Application for 170 posts to open soon; check how to apply

NABARD Recruitment 2022: The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) is inviting applications for several Grade-A vacancies. Interested candidates can apply for NABARD vacancies at the official website – nabard.org.

Through this recruitment drive, the organisation aims to fill 170 posts, out of which 161 posts will be at Rural Development Banking Service, seven vacancies are for Rajbhasha Service and three at Protocol and Security Service. All the vacancies are for Assistant Manager Grade A vacancies.

For these vacancies, the interested candidates should hold a Bachelor’s degree in any subject from any recognised university with a minimum of 60 per cent marks in aggregate or a post graduate degree with a minimum of 55 per cent marks. SC/ST/ PWBD applicants should have scored 55 per cent in UG degree and 50 per cent in post graduate degree.

The candidates who will be applying for agriculture related vacancies hold a Bachelor’s degree in agriculture from any recognised university with a minimum of 60 per cent marks in aggregate or a post graduate degree in same with a minimum of 55 per cent marks. SC/ST/ PWBD applicants should have scored 55 per cent in UG degree and 50 per cent in post graduate degree.

The application process will begin from July 18 and candidates will have time till August 7 to apply for these vacancies. The exam date has not been announced yet, but a schedule will soon be released on the official website.