scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 14, 2022

NABARD Recruitment 2022: Application for 170 posts to open soon; check how to apply

NABARD Recruitment 2022: Interested candidates can apply for NABARD vacancies at the official website - nabard.org. The application process will begin from July 18 and candidates will have time till August 7 to apply for these vacancies.

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi |
July 14, 2022 6:33:25 pm
Government jobs, Sarkari naukriThrough this recruitment drive, the organisation aims to fill 170 posts. (Representative image. Express photo)

NABARD Recruitment 2022: The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) is inviting applications for several Grade-A vacancies. Interested candidates can apply for NABARD vacancies at the official website – nabard.org.

Through this recruitment drive, the organisation aims to fill 170 posts, out of which 161 posts will be at Rural Development Banking Service, seven vacancies are for Rajbhasha Service and three at Protocol and Security Service. All the vacancies are for Assistant Manager Grade A vacancies.

Read |UP teachers, Airports Authority of India, SSC constable and more: Top government jobs to apply this week

For these vacancies, the interested candidates should hold a Bachelor’s degree in any subject from any recognised university with a minimum of 60 per cent marks in aggregate or a post graduate degree with a minimum of 55 per cent marks. SC/ST/ PWBD applicants should have scored 55 per cent in UG degree and 50 per cent in post graduate degree.

The candidates who will be applying for agriculture related vacancies hold a Bachelor’s degree in agriculture from any recognised university with a minimum of 60 per cent marks in aggregate or a post graduate degree in same with a minimum of 55 per cent marks. SC/ST/ PWBD applicants should have scored 55 per cent in UG degree and 50 per cent in post graduate degree.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-July 14, 2022: Why to read ‘Global Gender Gap Index 2022’ or ‘Mu...Premium
UPSC Key-July 14, 2022: Why to read ‘Global Gender Gap Index 2022’ or ‘Mu...
New IT Act looks to rein in ‘deliberate’ misinformationPremium
New IT Act looks to rein in ‘deliberate’ misinformation
Explained: As Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde battle over Shiv Sena sy...Premium
Explained: As Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde battle over Shiv Sena sy...
From his time in office to later, uneasy ties between BJP, Hamid AnsariPremium
From his time in office to later, uneasy ties between BJP, Hamid Ansari

The application process will begin from July 18 and candidates will have time till August 7 to apply for these vacancies. The exam date has not been announced yet, but a schedule will soon be released on the official website.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 14: Latest News
Advertisement