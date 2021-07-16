NABARD Recruitment 2021: Apply for 162 vacancies for assistant manager, manager posts

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has released a notification announcing 162 vacancies for assistant manager and manager posts. The application process for these posts will begin on July 17 and will end on August 7. Interested and eligible candidates may apply at the official website — nabard.org.

NABARD Recruitment 2021: Vacancies

Assistant Manager (Rural Development Banking Service): 148

Assistant Manager in Grade A (Rajbhasha Service): 5

Assistant Manager in Grade A (Protocol and Security Service): 2

Manager in Grade ‘B’ (Rural Development Banking Service): 7

Read | IBPS Clerk 2021: Online registration process temporarily closed

NABARD Recruitment 2021: Qualifications

All candidates must be at least 21 years of age but must not be more than 30 years of age.

Assistant Manager in Grade A: Candidates must have a Bachelor’s degree in any subject from a recognised university/ institute with at least 60 per cent marks (SC/ ST/ PWD candidates must have scored at least 55 per cent marks) in aggregate or a postgraduate degree from a recognized University with at least 55 per cent marks (SC/ ST/ PWD candidates must have scored at least 50 per cent marks) in aggregate or a PhD.

Manager in Grade B: Candidates must have a Bachelor’s degree in any subject from a recognised university/ institute with at least 60 per cent marks (SC/ ST/ PWD candidates must have scored at least 55 per cent marks) in aggregate or a postgraduate degree from a recognised university with at least 55 per cent marks (SC/ ST/ PWD candidates must have scored at least 50 per cent marks) in aggregate or a PhD.

The recruitment process entails three stages. The first is the preliminary exams followed by the mains exam and the last stage is the interview.