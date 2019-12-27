NABARD recruitment 2020: Vacancies for 73 office attendant post

NABARD recruitment 2020: The application process will be closed on January 12, 2020 NABARD recruitment 2020: The application process will be closed on January 12, 2020

NABARD recruitment 2020: National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) released the notification for the recruitment of Office Attendant posts. There are in total 73 vacancies and the candidates can apply through the official website- nabard.org. The candidates can apply through the official website till January 12, 2020.

The selection will be done on the basis of an online preliminary and the main examination followed by an interview. The exam date is not listed in the notification.

NABARD recruitment 2020: State wise vacancies for Office Attendant posts

Office Attendant: 73

State wise vacancies

Himachal Pradesh – 1

Jammu & Kashmir – 1

Karnataka – 3

Karnataka (BIRD Mangaluru) -2

Kerala – 3

Maharashtra (HO-Mumbai) – 23

Meghalaya – 1

Mizoram – 1

Nagaland – 2

New Delhi – 3

Andhra Pradesh – 1

Arunachal Pradesh – 1

Chhattisgarh – 3

Goa – 1

Gujarat – 3

Haryana – 5

Odisha – 2

Rajasthan – 4

Telangana – 2

Uttar Pradesh – 8

Uttrakhand – 2

Tripura -1

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualifications:

The candidates need to hold Bachelor’s degree with minimum 60 per cent marks and the upper age limit of the candidates should not be more than 35 years.

Pay scale:

Office Assistant: The selected candidates will be on the pay scale between Rs 10,940 to 23,700.

How to apply:

The eligible, interested candidates can apply through the official website- nabard.org. The last date to submit an online application form for the posts is January 12, 2020.

