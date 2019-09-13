NABARD recruitment 2019: Vacancies for 91 posts, application process to begin from tomorrow

NABARD recruitment 2019: National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) released the notification for the recruitment of Development Assistant/ Development Assistant (Hindi) Group B posts. There are 91 vacancies, and the online application process will begin from Saturday, September 14, 2019.

The eligible, interested candidates can apply through the official website- nabard.org. The last date to submit an online application form for the posts is October 2, 2019.

NABARD recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

Development Assistant: 82

Development Assistant (Hindi): 9

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualifications:

Development Assistant: The candidates need to be a graduate with 60 per cent marks

Development Assistant (Hindi): The candidates should be a graduate in Hindi or English with 50 per cent marks

Age Limit:

The upper age limit of the candidates should not be more than 35 years.

Pay scale:

Development Assistant: The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 14,650 to Rs 34,990 per month.

Selection process:

Development Assistant: The selection will be done on the basis of an online preliminary and the main examination.

How to apply:

The online application process will be closed on October 2, 2019. The candidates need to apply online through the website- nabard.org.

