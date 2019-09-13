Toggle Menu
NABARD recruitment 2019: Vacancies for 91 posts, application process to begin from tomorrowhttps://indianexpress.com/article/jobs/nabard-recruitment-2019-vacancies-for-91-posts-application-process-begins-nabard-org-5991905/

NABARD recruitment 2019: Vacancies for 91 posts, application process to begin from tomorrow

NABARD recruitment 2019: There are 91 vacancies, and the online application process will begin from Saturday, September 14, 2019.

nabard.org, NABARD recruitment 2019, NABARD application process, NABARD online application process, NABARD registration process
NABARD recruitment 2019: The online application process will be closed on October 2 at nabard.org. Image source: Representational Image/ gettyimages.in

NABARD recruitment 2019: National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) released the notification for the recruitment of Development Assistant/ Development Assistant (Hindi) Group B posts. There are 91 vacancies, and the online application process will begin from Saturday, September 14, 2019.

The eligible, interested candidates can apply through the official website- nabard.org. The last date to submit an online application form for the posts is October 2, 2019.

NABARD recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

Development Assistant: 82

Development Assistant (Hindi): 9

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualifications:

Development Assistant: The candidates need to be a graduate with 60 per cent marks

Development Assistant (Hindi): The candidates should be a graduate in Hindi or English with 50 per cent marks

Age Limit:

Advertising

The upper age limit of the candidates should not be more than 35 years.

Pay scale:

Development Assistant: The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 14,650 to Rs 34,990 per month.

Selection process: 

Development Assistant: The selection will be done on the basis of an online preliminary and the main examination.

How to apply:

The online application process will be closed on October 2, 2019. The candidates need to apply online through the website- nabard.org.

Govt Jobs 2019Railway JobsBank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.     

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android