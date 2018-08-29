NABARD recruitment 2018: Hiring on for assistant manager, development assistant posts, earn over Rs 55,000 per month

NABARD recruitment 2018: The last date for application submission is September 12. The last date for application submission is September 12.

NABARD recruitment 2018: The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has released a recruitment notification, inviting interested aspirants to apply for the posts of Assistant Manager (Grade A) in the protocol and security service and Development Assistant. All those who wish to apply may do so at the official website — www.nabard.org. The last date for application submission is September 12.

Vacancy details

Total vacancies:

Assistant Manager (Grade A) P&SS: 7

Development Assistant: 62

Eligibility criteria

Assistant Manager: The aspirant should be an officer with a minimum of five years’ of commissioned service in the army/ navy/ air force holding a valid ex-serviceman identity card.

Development Assistant: The aspirant should be holding a bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognised university/ institutions with a minimum of 50 per cent marks in aggregate (pass class for SC/ST/PWBD candidates).

Age limit:

Assistant Manager: The age of the candidates should be minimum 25 years and should not exceed 40 years.

Development Assistant: The age of the candidates should be minimum 18 years and should not exceed 35 years.

Relaxation in age will be provided as per the norms.

Selection Procedure

Assistant Manager: The selection will be done through an interview which will be of maximum 100 marks.

Development Assistant: The selection will be done on the basis of an online preliminary and a main examination.

Pay Scale

Assistant Manager: The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 28,150 to Rs 55,600 per month.

Development Assistant:

The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 14,650 to Rs 34,990 per month.

Click here for the direct link to apply (Assistant Manager)

Click here for the direct link to apply (Development Assistant)

