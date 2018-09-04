NABARD recruitment 2018: Apply to get Rs 2.50 lakh, application ends September 12

NABARD recruitment 2018: The candidates who will be selected for the post of Senior Project Advisor will get a remuneration of Rs 2.50 lakh per month NABARD recruitment 2018: The candidates who will be selected for the post of Senior Project Advisor will get a remuneration of Rs 2.50 lakh per month

NABARD recruitment 2018: The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has released a recruitment notification, inviting interested aspirants to apply for the posts of Senior Project Advisor, Communication Professionals. The candidates who will be selected for the post of Senior Project Advisor will get a remuneration of Rs 2.50 lakh per month.

Vacancy details:

Total posts: 3

Post wise vacancy details:

Senior Project Advisor: 1

Communication Professionals: 2

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualification:

Senior Project Advisor: The candidates need to hold MBA/ MTech fromm a recognised institution. The candidates need to possess 15 to 20 years of working experience in technology enabled Financial Inclusion.

Communication Professionals: The candidates need to hold Bachelor degree in Mass Communication from a recognised university with two years of experience in relevant field.

Age limit:

The upper age limit of the candidates must not exceed 63 years of age as on August 1, 2018.

Pay scale:

Senior Project Advisor: The selected candidates will get a remuneration of Rs 2.50 lakh per month.

Communication Professionals: The selected candidates will be in the pay scale of Rs 0.77 lakh per month.

Selection process:

The candidates will be selected on the basis of interview.

Application fee:

The general category candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 450, while the reserve category candidates doesnot have to pay any.

How to apply:

The candidates can apply through the official website, nabard.org, on or before September 12.

Important dates:

Commenecement of online application: September 1

Last date to submit application: September 12.

