NABARD Officers recruitment 2021: Exam dates released for Grade A, B prelims exam

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has released the exam dates for assistant manager and manager posts. NABARD will conduct the Manager in Grade ‘B’ (Rural Development Banking Service) on September 17 and Assistant Manager in Grade A (Rajbhasha Service) exam on September 18. The exam dates for three other posts under the same recruitment will be notified later.

The application process for these posts is still going on and the last date to apply is August 7. Interested applicants can apply online at the official website — nabard.org. The recruitment process entails three stages. The first is the preliminary exams followed by the mains exam and the last stage is the interview.

Eligibility criteria

Assistant Manager in Grade A: Candidates must have a Bachelor’s degree in any subject from a recognised university/ institute with at least 60 per cent marks (SC/ ST/ PWD candidates must have scored at least 55 per cent marks) in aggregate or a postgraduate degree from a recognized University with at least 55 per cent marks (SC/ ST/ PWD candidates must have scored at least 50 per cent marks) in aggregate or a PhD.

Manager in Grade B: Candidates must have a Bachelor’s degree in any subject from a recognised university/ institute with at least 60 per cent marks (SC/ ST/ PWD candidates must have scored at least 55 per cent marks) in aggregate or a postgraduate degree from a recognised university with at least 55 per cent marks (SC/ ST/ PWD candidates must have scored at least 50 per cent marks) in aggregate or a PhD.