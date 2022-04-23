NABARD Grade A, B Final result declared; here’s how to check

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has declared the exam results for Grade A and B recruitment exam 2021. Candidates who appeared in the exams can check their result at the official website – nabard.org

The prelims exam was conducted for the manager in Grade ‘B’ (Rural Development Banking Service) on September 17 and Assistant Manager in Grade A (Rajbhasha Service) exam on September 18.

NABARD Grade A, B Final result: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website – nabard.org

Step 2: Click on the careers portal

Step 3: On the new page, click on the result link

Step 4: Check your roll number in the result pdf

The recruitment process was held in three stages. The first stage was the preliminary exam followed by the mains exam and the last stage was the interview. A total of 162 vacancies for assistant manager, manager posts were notified by NABARD for this recruitment drive.