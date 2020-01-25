NABARD Grade A 2020: Application process begins; check paper pattern, syllabus, details

NABARD Grade A 2020: The last date to apply online is February 3, 2020 NABARD Grade A 2020: The last date to apply online is February 3, 2020

NABARD Grade A 2020: National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development examination has notified NABARD Grade A 2020. The organisation seeks to fill 154 vacancies for the post of assistant manager in Grade A. To be precise, there are 139 vacancies in Rural Development Banking Services, 8 in Rajbhasha Service, 3 in Legal Service, and 4 in Protocol and Security Service.

The registration for NABARD Grade A has commenced, and interested candidates can visit the official website of NABARD- nabard.org to get themselves registered for the openings. But first, they need to check whether they fulfil the prescribed eligibility criteria.

Whereas the online application form has been available since January 15, the last date to apply is February 3, 2020. Moreover, candidates can edit their application forms till February 3 and the last date to take the print-out is February 18, 2020.

To apply for the NABARD Group A 2020 vacancies, candidates have to first visit the website. On the website, there is a tab with the text “Career Notices” present on the left side of the page. By clicking on it a notification related to the fake job alerts, on behalf of NABARD will appear, scroll a bit and candidates will see the option, “Click Here to Continue”.

After clicking on that option, candidates will see all the notices related to the recent job postings of NABARD. After scrolling a bit, they will be able to see the NABARD Group A 2020 job notifications. Here candidates will see the options, that says, “Advertisement”, “Print” and “Link for Online Application”. We suggest that before clicking on the option of online application, candidates should open the advertisement and read all the important details related to the recruitment. Once they are aware of all the nuances related to the recruitment they can proceed to the filling of the application form.

By clicking on the option “Link for Online Application” a page will appear, where candidates can see the important dates related to the recruitment and option to apply, on the left side of the page. Those candidates who are applying for the first time, have to get themselves registered first. A yellow button “Click Here for New Registration” is present at the top of this page. To register themselves, candidates have to enter their name, phone number and email ID.

After the successful registration, candidates will get the registration number. By using that they can login and fill the respective application form. After filling the application forms, candidates should cross verify the details, make the fee payment and then take the print-out of the same for future references.

Registered candidates will be able to download the admit card for NABARD Grade A 2020 before the exam date. They will need their registration number and password or date of birth for it.

Later, when the NABARD declares result, candidates should be aware of their roll numbers specifically to check their results. At present, all interested candidates are advised not to wait for the end date to arrive, and fill the form in time, in order to avoid last minute hassles.

