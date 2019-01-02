NABARD Development Assistant exam result declared at nabard.org

NABARD result: The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has declared the result for recruitment on the post of officers in grade A on its official website – nabard.org. NABARD has released cut-off for selected as well as waiting list candidates. For the general admissions, the cut-off for candidates belonging to the unreserved category is 153 for those belonging to SC ST and OBC category the cut-off marks are 140.75, 139 and 148.75, respectively.

For waitlist candidates, the cut of in general category for unreserved candidates is 150.25 while those belonging to SC. ST and OBC category, the qualifying marks will be 139.5, 137.25, 146.25 respectively. In case two candidates have the same marks, preference will be given to candidates who have scored more marks in the Mains exam. In case candidates have the same marks in Mains exam as well, then preference will be given to candidates with higher qualification, candidates with higher marks in graduation are ranked higher. For the future tie, preference is given to the older candidate.

NABARD result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website – nabard.org

Step 2: On the home page, click on career’ notice in the tab

Step 3: In the new page, click on ‘click here to continue’ link

Step 4: Click on ‘marks of main online examination for recruitment of development assistant’

Step 5: Log-in using registration number and password. The result will be displayed.

The selected candidates will be hired at the post of assistant managers. Earlier, NABARD has invited applications for the 62 vacancies in the post of Development Assistant.

