NABARD Assistant Manager prelims result declared, check main exam pattern

NABARD Assistant Manager prelims result: The National Bank for Agriculture And Rural Development (NABARD) declared the result for the recruitment exam conducted for the post of assistant manager in grade A. Those who appeared for the exam can check their result at nabard.org. Those who clear the exam will be eligible to appear for the main exam, dates of which are yet to be announced.

The exam was conducted on February 25. The exam is being conducted to fill 159 posts including 139 vacancies in Rural Development Banking Services, 8 in Rajbhasha Service, 3 in Legal Service, and 4 in Protocol and Security Service.

NABARD Assistant Manager prelims result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, nabard.org

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on the merit list

Step 5: A PDF will open, check name

NABARD Assistant Manage Main exam pattern

The Main exam will be have both online and descriptive questions for 200 marks. The descriptive section will consist of essay or report of letter writing for 50 marks. Candidates will be given 30 minutes for it. The objective type section will have reasoning, quantitative aptitude, general awareness, and computer knowledge section. Candidates will have 90 minutes to solve this.

