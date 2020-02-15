Follow Us:
Saturday, February 15, 2020
NABARD assistant manager admit card released: Check steps to download, exam pattern

NABARD assistant manager admit card: Preliminary examination is only qualifying in nature and is meant to serve as a screening test. Those who clear it will be called for main and interview.

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi | Published: February 15, 2020 1:16:19 pm
NABARD assistant manager admit card: The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has released the call letter or admit card for the recruitment exam to be conducted for the post of assistant manager at its official website, nabard.org.

This is the stage one of preliminary exam. Those who clear it will be called for main and interview. The prelims is an objective type exam with 200 questions to be answered in 120 minutes. The Main will be a descriptive and objective exam, as per the notification.

NABARD assistant manager admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, nabard.org
Step 2: Click on the call letter link in whats new section
Step 3: Click on ‘download call letter 2020’ link
Step 4: Log-in using credentials
Step 5: Admit card will appear in dashboard, download

NABARD assistant manager admit card: Exam pattern

Preliminary examination is only qualifying in nature and is meant to serve as a screening test. The candidates who qualify and rank sufficiently high as decided by the bank, shall be called for appearing in the Main Examination.

A total of 154 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment drive. The selected candidates will draw a basic salary of Rs 28,150 per month. The maximum emoluments will be Rs 55,600. At present, initial monthly gross emoluments are approximately Rs 62,600

