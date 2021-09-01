NABARD admit card 2021 for Grade A, B released: How to download hall ticket

NABARD admit card 2021: The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) today released the Grade A and B admit card 2021 on the official website — nabard.org. The exam will be conducted for the manager in Grade ‘B’ (Rural Development Banking Service) on September 17 and Assistant Manager in Grade A (Rajbhasha Service) exam on September 18.

The recruitment process will be held in three stages. The first is the preliminary exams followed by the mains exam and the last stage is the interview. Candidates can download their NABARD Grade A admit card 2021 using registration number/ roll number and password / DOB.

NABARD admit cards 2021: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, click on careers notice

Step 3: A new page will open

Step 4: There are two links — Download call letter Grade ‘A’ and Grade ‘B’

Step 5: Click on them

Step 6: A new page will open

Step 7: Enter your login credentials and download the admit card

Step 8: Take a print out and keep it save till the result is announced

The NABARD Grade A 2021 admit card carries crucial information like name of candidate, roll number, registration/application number date, time and venue of the exam, exam day guidelines, et al.