NABARD admit card 2021 for Grade A, B released: How to download hall ticket

September 1, 2021 4:03:18 pm
NABARD admit card 2021: The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) today released the Grade A and B admit card 2021 on the official website — nabard.org. The exam will be conducted for the manager in Grade ‘B’ (Rural Development Banking Service) on September 17 and Assistant Manager in Grade A (Rajbhasha Service) exam on September 18.
The recruitment process will be held in three stages. The first is the preliminary exams followed by the mains exam and the last stage is the interview. Candidates can download their NABARD Grade A admit card 2021 using registration number/ roll number and password / DOB.
NABARD admit cards 2021: How to download
Step 1: Go to the official website mentioned above
Step 2: On the homepage, click on careers notice
Step 3: A new page will open
Step 4: There are two links — Download call letter Grade ‘A’ and Grade ‘B’
Step 5: Click on them
Step 6: A new page will open
Step 7: Enter your login credentials and download the admit card
Step 8: Take a print out and keep it save till the result is announced
The NABARD Grade A 2021 admit card carries crucial information like name of candidate, roll number, registration/application number date, time and venue of the exam, exam day guidelines, et al.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-