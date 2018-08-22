MTNL recruitment: Apply for Assistant Manager (HR/Marketing/Finance) posts, earn over Rs 46,000

MTNL recruitment: The selection will be done through an online examination. The selection will be done through an online examination.

MTNL recruitment: The Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) has released a notification, inviting candidates to apply for the post of Assistant Manager in HR, marketing and finance through direct recruitment. The selection will be done through an online examination.

Vacancy details

Total vacancies: 59

Designation

Assistant Manager (Human Resource): 6

Assistant Manager (Sales Marketing): 15

Assistant Manager (Finance/ JAO): 38

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification:

Assistant Manager (Human Resource): The aspirants should have pursued two years of full-time MBA course/ MSW/ MA (PM & IR)/ equivalent full time post graduate diploma with specialisation in human resource/ personnel.

Assistant Manager (Sales & Marketing): The aspirants should have pursued two years of full-time MBA course/ MSW/ MA (PM & IR)/ equivalent full time post graduate diploma with specialisation in human resource/ personnel.

Assistant Manager (Finance/ JAO): The aspirants should have passed CA/ ICWA or should be commerce graduate with intermediate pass in CA and with a minimum of five years experience.

Age limit:

Assistant Manager (HR/ Sales & Marketing): The age of the candidates should not exceed 30 years and should be minimum 23 years.

Assistant Manager (Finance/ JAO): The age of the candidates should not exceed 30 years and should be minimum 20 year.

Relaxation in age will be provided as per the norms.

Selection procedure

The selection will be done on the basis of an online examination. Those selected will then be called for document verification.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd