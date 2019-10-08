MSTC recruitment 2019: Check how to apply for manger level jobs, salary up to Rs 2.80 lakh

MSTC recruitment 2019: The MSTC Limited has invited applications for the post of deputy general manager, deputy manager, and assistant manager. A total of four vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment exam. The interested candidates can apply at the official website, mstcindia.co.in. Applications are open and last date to apply is October 19.

Advertising

To be eligible for the job, candidates will have to appear for an interview, except for the post of assistant manager (AM) for which a selection test will also be conducted. The finally selected candidates will be placed at Kolkata, except for the post of AM for which the candidates will be placed in Delhi and Mumbai.

MSTC recruitment 2019: Vacancies details

Total – 4

Deputy general manager – 1

Deputy manager – 1

Assistant manager – 2

MSTC recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Age: For the post of DGM the upper age is capped at 44 years while for the post of DM and AM the upper age limit is 32 and 30 years. The age will be calculated as on September 30, 2019. For candidates belonging to PWD category, there is no upper age limit.

Education: For the post of DGM candidates should have a postgraduate degree with 16 years of experience. For the post of DM, candidates should have a degree in law and knowledge of taxation along with five years of work experience. For the AM posts, candidates with a one-year diploma or certification course along with two years of work experience can apply.

Advertising

MSTC recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, mstcindia.co.in

Step 2: Click on ‘career’ above the main tab on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the link ‘recruitment for DM, DGM, AM’

Step 4: You will be redirected to a new page, click on ‘click here’ next to applying

Step 5: Click on ‘new user’ button on the top-right corner

Step 6: Read instructions, click on I have read and understood box and continue

Step 7: Fill form, upload images

Step 8: Make payment, submit

MSTC recruitment 2019: Fee

Candidates will have to pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs 500. The reserved category candidates are exempted from paying any fee.

MSTC recruitment 2019: Salary

For the post of DGM, candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 2 lakh along with allowances for the post of DM and AM the minimum gross salary is Rs 1 lakh and Rs 85,000. For all the posts, candidates will get monthly salary up to Rs 2.80 lakh, 1.80 lakh and 1.60 lakh respectively.

For all latest Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.