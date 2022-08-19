MSF Admit Card 2022: Before the hall tickets are released, check how to download, important guidelines

MSF Admit Card 2022: The Maharashtra State Security Corporation (MSSC) will soon release the admit card for Maharashtra Security Force (MSF) 2022 exam. Registered candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the official MSSC website — mahasecurity.gov.in.
Through this recruitment drive, the MSSC is aiming to employ 7000 male security guards, between the age group of 18 and 28.
MSF Admit Card 2022: How to download
Step 1: Visit the official MSSC website — mahasecurity.gov.in.
Step 2: On the home page, click on the recruitment section.
Step 3: Click on the link for ‘Security Force Recruitment’
Step 4: Key in the required details.
Step 5: Then click on the link for ‘hall ticket download’. Once downloaded, save the admit card for future reference.
Candidates should remember that carrying the admit card to the exam centre is compulsory as no candidate will be entertained without showing the admit card first.
The admit card will have information such as candidates name, roll number, exam authority name, date of birth, present address, exam center name, exam date. Candidates are advised to check all the information to ensure there is no spelling or factual error. The final selection of the candidates for these vacancies will be based on the physical test and class 12 marks.
