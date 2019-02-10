MSCWB recruitment 2019: Apply for 150 junior engineer posts

MSCWB recruitment 2019: West Bengal Municipal Service Commission (MSCWB) has advertised for the post of junior engineer on its official website, mscwb.org. A total of 150 jobs are on offer. The application process will begin from February 13, 2019 (Wednesday).

Candidates will be recruited under Kolkata metropolitan development authorities. The last day to fill online challan is March 14. The application process would end on March 16, 2019, according to official notification.

MSCWB recruitment 2019: Post-wise vacancy details

Total – 150

Junior Engineer (Civil) – 100

Junior engineer (mechanical) – 25

Junior engineer (electrical) – 25

MSCWB recruitment 2019: Eligibility criteria

Education: Candidates need to have a diploma in the relevant field of engineering from any recognized institute with minimum 60 per cent marks or equivalent with at least one year of work experience in construction/supervision/ management/ O and M.

Age: Candidates need to be at least 18 years of age and not more than 32 years old to apply for the job.

MSCWB recruitment 2019: Pay scale

Junior engineers will be recruited at the scale of Rs 9,000 to Rs 40,500 with grade pay of Rs 4,400.

MsCWB recruitment 2019: Application fee

Candidates from the category of unreserved and OBC will have to pay Rs 220 as the application fee while SC/ST/PH candidates need to pay Rs 70.

