MRPL recruitment 2019: Apply for 223 posts, salary up to Rs 38,000

MRPL recruitment 2019: The Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) – a PSU under ONGCL has invited applications for a total of 223 posts across positions. Interested candidates need to apply at the official website, mrpl.co.in. The application process has already begun and will close on November 9, 6 pm.

To be eligible for the job, candidates will have to clear a recruitment exam, skill test, physical eligibility test (PET) and document verification process. The dates of the test are yet to be announced.

MRPL recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

MRPL recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Age: For the post of security inspector, the upper age is capped at 45 years. For the post of a junior officer and trainee assistant, it is 38 and 41 years, respectively. For all other posts, the upper age limit is 26 years with relaxation for reserved category candidates.

Education: Candidates need to have a graduate or diploma level of education with at least 60 per cent marks. The minimum marks are relaxed for reserved category candidates. Each post also has specific education qualification, which can be referred to on the official website while filling up the form.

MRPL recruitment 2019: Exam pattern

The Written Test will comprise of 120 Multiple Choice Questions, consisting of two sections – part I will consist of general awareness of 40 marks, consisting of 40 objective questions) and part-II will consist of discipline or subject-based questions for 80 marks. Each question will have one mark and no negative marking will be there. The exam will be conducted at centres in Karnataka only. Candidates need to score at least 60 per cent marks in the exam, for reserved category candidates the same is 50 per cent.

MRPL recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, mrpl.co.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘human resource’, select ‘careers’ in the drop-down menu

Step 3: Click on the link ‘recruitment in non-management cadre’

Step 4: You will be redirected to a new page, click on ‘apply online’

Step 5: Read instructions, check the box and click continue

Step 6: Fill the form, upload documents, check the box and submit

MRPL recruitment 2019: Fee

Candidates will have to pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs 100.

MRPL recruitment 2019: Salary

Candidates selected in JM3 grade will be placed on probation for a period of one year in the scale of pay of Rs 13,800 – Rs 38,500. For all other posts, candidates will get a stipend of Rs 30,000 for one-year of training period after which the pay scale will be Rs 11,900 – 32,000. These salaries are as per pre-revised pay matrix.

