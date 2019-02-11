MRB Nurses recruitment 2019: Apply for 2345 vacancies for diploma holders

MRB Nurses recruitment 2019: The Medical Services Recruitment Board (MRB), Tamil Nadu has invited applications for the post of nurses on its official website, mrb.tn.gov.in. A total of 2345 vacancies are to be filled.

The application process will be closed on February 27, 2019. The last date of submitting application fee is March 1, 2019. The exam will be conducted on June 23, 2019.

MRB Nurses recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Education: Candidates should have acquired a degree or diploma in nursing from any institute recognised with Tamil Nadu Nurses and Midwives Council on or before February 7, 2019.

Age: Candidates should not be below 18 years of age and not more than 57 years old for the unreserved category the age limit could be less.

MRB Nurses recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, mrb.tn.gov.in

Step 2: Click on ‘online registration’ button on homepage

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on ‘registration’ under your post ‘nurses’

Step 5: Fill form, upload images, make payment

MRB Nurses recruitment 2019: Fee

Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 700. For SC/SCA/ST/DAP (PH) category candidates, the fee is Rs 350.

MRB Nurses recruitment 2019: Pay scale

Candidates will be payed a sum of Rs 14000 per month with an annual increment of Rs 500. Candidates will be absorbed into regular time scale of pay after completing two-years tenure, according to official notification.