MPTET 2020 application process begins: Check how to apply, exam pattern

MPTET 2020: The Professional Examination Board (PEB) has released the application form for the primary teacher eligibility test, Madhya Pradesh (MPTET) 2020. The application link is active and will close on January 20, 2020. Interested candidates can apply at peb.mponline.gov.in or pseb.mp.gov.in.

The exam is scheduled to be held on April 25, 2020, in two shifts. The first shift will begin at 8:50 am and the afternoon shift at 1:50 pm. The reporting time will be closed at 8 am and 1 pm, respectively. The exam will be conducted for 2 hours 30 minutes. Those who clear the exam will be eligible for the post of primary teacher.

MPTET 2020: Exam pattern

The exam will have 150 questions, each will carry one mark. The candidates will be assessed on child development and pedagogy, a language I and II, mathematics and environmental studies each having 30 questions. To clear the exam, candidates need to score at least 60 per cent marks, the cut-off is 50 per cent for reserved category candidates.

MPTET 2020: How to apply



Step 1: Visit the official website, peb.mponline.gov.in

Step 2: Click on log-in at the top-right corner of the page

Step 3: If you have not registered before, click on ‘citizen register’

Step 4: Fill in details and verify

Step 5: Fill form, upload images

Step 6: Make payment

MPTET 2020: Fee

Applicants need to pay an online application fee of Rs 600. The fee for reserved category candidates is Rs 300.

