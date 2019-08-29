MPTET 2018 High School exam result: How to check

MPTET result 2018: Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has released the MPTET 2018 High School examination result on August 28. All the candidates who had appeared for the exam for the Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) can access their score at the official website, peb.mp.gov.in.

The MPTET were conducted for 16 subjects from February 1 to 11. The answer keys were released on February 13. The result has been declared for 15 subjects only as the score for the English subject is yet to be announced and is expected to be declared in the near future.

MPTET 2018 High School result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website of MPPEB mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the link to check the MPTET 2018 High School result available on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will open where one needs to fill in the log-in details and submit.

Step 4: The result will be displayed.

In September last year, the Vyapam Board had released the notification inviting applications for the High School TET. The registration closed on October 6. The exam for the MP TET 2018 was conducted from February 1 to February 11, 2019. MP TET is held to certify or determine the eligibility of the candidates to teach at the schools affiliated to MP Board.