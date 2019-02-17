MPSSC recruitment 2019: Apply for 1065 medical officer jobs, monthly salary up to Rs 44,000

MPPSC recruitment 2019: The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has invited application for the post of medical officer. The application process will begin from February 21, 2019 and the last date to apply is March 3, 2019. Interested candidates can apply at the official websites, mponline.gov.in, mpppsc.nic.in and mppsc.com.

Candidates will be given a window to correct the submitted application forms till March 7, 2019. Applicants will have to pay Rs 50 to avail this facility. A total of 1065 vacancies are on offer through this recruitment process.

MPPSC recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, mppsc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click ‘apply online’ on right-hand side tab

Step 3: Click on ‘click here’ next to either apply through Mponlineportal or SPA

Step 4: Click on the vacancy you are applying for

Step 5: Fill form, upload images

Step 6: Make payment

MPPSC recruitment 2019: Pay scale

Candidates will get a salary between Rs 15,600 to Rs 39,100 in addition to Rs 5,400 as grade pay.

MPPSC recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Education qualification: Candidates must have obtained an MBBS degree from a recognised university or institute

Age limit: Candidate must be at least 21 years of age but not more than 45 years old for unreserved category candidates. For those belonging to the reserved category relaxation of five years in the upper age limit will be provided.

