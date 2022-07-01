MPSC Subordinate Services mains admit card 2021 released; check steps to download

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the admit card for subordinate services mains exam 2021. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official site of MPSC — mpsc.gov.in.

The final examination for the combined paper is on July 9, 2022. The PSI Paper-II is on July 17, STI Paper-II on July 24, and ASO Paper-II on July 31, 2022.

MPSC Subordinate Services admit card 2021: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official site at mpsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the home page’s MPSC Subordinate Services Admit Card 2021 link.

Step 3: A new page will open where candidates must enter the login details.

Step 4: Click on submit, and your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check the admit card and download it. Keep a hard copy of them for future reference.

Candidates appearing for the examination can download the admit card and check for more official updates. The admit card carries all the exam time, duration and venue details. In case of some queries, candidates can contact the officials.

The MPSC prelim exam 2021 was held on April 3. The merit list contains the region-wise roll numbers of the shortlisted candidates and the category-wise cut-offs.