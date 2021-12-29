MPSC state service prelims exam postponed, check details

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has postponed the state services prelims exam 2022. The exam was scheduled to be held on January 2, 2022. Candidates can check the official notification on – mpsc.gov.in

The new exam date will be announced by the commission in the due course of time. The admit card for the prelims exam was released on December 22. However, fresh admit cards will be released once the new exam date is finalised.

As per the exam calendar, the main examinations are scheduled to be conducted on May 7, 8 and 9, 2022. Candidates who qualify the prelims exam will appear for the mains exam. The candidates declared qualified in the mains will then appear for personal interview. Final result will be announced after the conduct of all the three exam stages.