MPSC state service prelims exam 2022 revised date announced

MPSC State Services Prelims 2022 exam: The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has announced revised dates for the state services preliminary examination 2022. Candidates can access the exam notice from the official website- mpsc.gov.in.

The exam will be conducted across the state on January 23, 2022, instead of January 2, 2022. The preliminary exam carries a total of 100 marks and will be conducted in an offline mode. The exams were earlier postponed due to a surge in Covid-19 cases across the state.

Candidates who qualify the prelims will be eligible for the main exam that will be conducted on May 7, 8 and 9, 2022. The candidates who qualify in the mains, will then appear for personal interview. Final results will be declared upon completion of the three stages.

Examinations, other than the state services prelims, which were scheduled to be conducted on January 2, 2022, have been shifted to January 23, 2022, and will be conducted in an offline mode.