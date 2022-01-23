MPSC State Service 2021: Prelims held today, check answer key and what’s next

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has successfully conducted the MPSC State Service 2021 Prelims examination today, i.e. on January 23, 2022. The examination was originally supposed to be conducted on January 2, 2022, but was postponed to January 23 due to surge of Covid cases in the country.

Now that the exam is over, candidates can check their answers and get a rough estimation of their scores by using unofficial answer keys released by several coaching institutes. To get a more exact estimation, candidates have to wait for the release of the official MPSC State Service 2022 answer key which will be provided on the official website of MPSC — mpsc.gov.in. Official answer keys give a definite answer for each and every question.

The examination is being conducted to fill up a total of 290 vacancies created under the state services department. Candidates will have to go through two theoretical exams, mainly, Prelims and Mains, medical examination, and personal interview, in order to get selected as a PCS officer in the state of Madhya Pradesh.

How to check unofficial answer key

Unofficial answer keys of MPSC state service prelims Paper 1 and Paper 2 exam will be released by the experts on their YouTube channels and websites. To check them, the candidates have to go and search for them by using the right keywords. These answer keys can be checked against the MPSC 2022 question papers to have an idea of the tentative scores, before the final result is declared.

How to download official answer key

Candidates who had successfully filled the application form and appeared for the Prelims examination can check the MPSC State Service 2021 Prelims examination answer key from the official website. Candidates can follow the simple steps mentioned below.

Step 1: Visit the official MPSC website — mpsc.gov.in

Step 2: Candidates can see a link for “candidate information” on the title bar of homepage. Hovering over this will show multiple links. Click on “Answer Keys of Examination”.

Step 3: This will take candidates to a new page showing all available answer keys. Candidates can select any of them based on their choice.

Step 4: As soon as a candidate chooses a link, the answer key will automatically appear in a PDF format. Candidates should download it for future reference.

Under the recent surge of COVID-19 cases, the government decided to postpone the MPSC State Services Examination 2021. This created chaos amongst candidates who had been preparing for the examination for a long time. The chaos was, however, handled by officials who decided to conduct the examination of January 23, 2022, thus ensuring the candidate’s safety.

Candidates who feel that they can qualify the prelims examination after checking the unofficial answer key must begin their preparations for the Mains examination, which is expected to be conducted in May 2022. MPSC will release the state service 2021 results for the preliminary exam and will also provide a cut-off list based on which candidates can tell whether they have qualified for further rounds or not.