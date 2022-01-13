MPSC State Service 2021: Exam in 10 days; check last minute preparation tips

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) is all set to conduct the MPSC State Service 2021 pre-examination on January 23, 2022. Admit cards for the preliminary examination have already been released last month, on December 21, 2021.

Hence, candidates who have successfully applied for this recruitment drive can download their admit cards from the official website mpsc.gov.in. The state commission is conducting this recruitment drive with the aim of filling a total of 290 vacancies under several posts. So, it is safe to assume that the competition is tough and only a few, chosen candidates will be inducted into the commission.

Understanding the tough competition, it is important for each candidate to focus on two things – First is downloading the MPSC State Service 2021 admit card on time and the second is to focus on the last-minute preparation before the exam. With barely ten days left for the exam, candidates can use the following preparation tips to crack the preliminary exam –

The MPSC State Service 2021 syllabus focuses on two parts – General Studies (GS) and Civil Services Aptitude Test (CSAT). While the former covers 100 questions, the latter covers 80 questions – both for 200 marks each. So, before beginning with last-minute preparation, a candidate must study the exam pattern once again to make sure he/she is on the right track.

– After understanding the syllabus, a candidate must begin his/her last-minute preparation by solving the MPSC State Service 2021 previous year papers. These must be from 2013 to 2020 to get the type of questions asked, important topics to focus on, and difficulty level. Try to solve one paper at least 2 times before the exam to get some extra practice.

The complete list of papers from 2013-2020 is available in the book called Aayogache Paper Rajyaseva Purv Pariksha Prashnasanch by Mahesh Shinde).

– Another important tip is to have a certain target in mind while solving either a previous-year paper or a mock test. The minimum score to target in MPSC State Service 2021 prelims is 250 out of 400. Scoring more than this ballpark figure will increase a candidate’s chance of qualifying to the next stage. So while solving each mock test, aim to score this figure. As each day goes by, increase the target gradually.

For a more effective last-minute practice, a candidate must also aim to solve these papers within the 4-hour duration. So, till the actual exam date, candidates will have practised at least 10 papers, increasing the qualifying chances by 10-20 per cent.

– The preliminary exam is highly competitive in nature. So, the more last-minute question practice, the better. Hence, apart from solving previous year question papers, candidates must also solve individual questions from other reference books. However, candidates must stick to the reference books they already have instead of buying new ones from the market. The point is to sustain the exam grid instead of using multiple books.

– The last tip is revision. If a candidate is saturated from solving too many questions, he/she can invest time in revising factual information or current affairs. To fasten this process, there are several YouTube videos providing a gist of current happenings in the state and country. Refer to these videos multiple times to register the important points before the exam day.